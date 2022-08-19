Baba Fabregas: Kumawood actor dies in Nigeria after his meal

His death was confirmed by his brother who intimated that he passed on in his sleep after complaining of severe headache the previous night.

The late Fabregas' brother, Blessing, speaking during an interview about his death noted that his brother lodged in a hotel after promotional activation gig he had run for a company in Nigeria.

Baba Fabregas Pulse Ghana

"After eating a meal prepared by the hotel’s restaurant, he complained of feeling ill and retired to bed. However, he was found motionless when his colleagues arrived to wake him up the next day," he is brother said in a report by myjoyonline.com

According to Blessing, arrangements have been made to transport his body back to Ghana for postmortem and burial. So far, some Kumawood actors have thronged his home in Kumasi to commiserate with the grieving family.

Popular actor Sumsum Ahuofedua, who worked closely with the late Fabregas, was spotted crying uncontrollably. Baba Fabregas becomes the seventh Kumawood actor to pass on in 2022.