Chadwick Boseman snags posthumous Emmy nomination for ‘What If…?’

Boseman's nomination was announced on Tuesday, July 12 alongside other outstanding names in television. Reacting to the historic nomination, the actor's official social media shared an appreciation post.

"What an incredible honor! Thank you to the @televisionacad for Chad’s posthumous #Emmys nomination for Outstanding Character Voice-Over for his roll in as T’Challa in the animated series #Whatif…? from @disneyplus and @marvelstudios," the post read.

While this marks Chadwick's first Emmy, the actor also earned a posthumous Oscar nomination for his role in George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The award later went to Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

This year's nominations also saw Norm Macdonald and Jessica Walter Score posthumously recognized. Meanwhile, HBO's hit series' Succession recorded the highest nominee of the year after picking up 25 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and Lead Actor. The show had previously won nine Emmys.