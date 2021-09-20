The Ghanaian-Brit actress born in East London to Ghanaian parents grabbed her first Emmy award at the ceremony held last night.
Ghanaian-Brit actress becomes first black woman to win an Emmy for Best Writing
Michaela Ewuraba Boakye-Collinson has set a new world record at the just ended EMMY awards.
The 33-year-old actress known professionally as Michaela Coel, won Best Writing in a Television Limited Series or Movie, for her work on HBO and BBC’s ‘I May Destroy You’. Historically, she becomes the first black woman to win the category.
Apart from writing, Coel also created, produced, directed, and starred in the series which catapulted her fame. ‘I May Destroy You’ is an HBO-BBC series that fictionalizes the story of her sexual assault after she was drugged and raped in 2016.
Taking the center stage to receive her award, Coel shared a powerful acceptance speech that has received a standing ovation from many.
“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable. I dare you… Visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear—from it, from us—for a while, and see what comes to you in the silence,” she said in the video below.
