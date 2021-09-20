Ghanaian-Brit actress becomes first black woman to win an Emmy for Best Writing

The 33-year-old actress known professionally as Michaela Coel, won Best Writing in a Television Limited Series or Movie, for her work on HBO and BBC’s ‘I May Destroy You’. Historically, she becomes the first black woman to win the category.

Pulse Ghana

Apart from writing, Coel also created, produced, directed, and starred in the series which catapulted her fame. ‘I May Destroy You’ is an HBO-BBC series that fictionalizes the story of her sexual assault after she was drugged and raped in 2016.

Taking the center stage to receive her award, Coel shared a powerful acceptance speech that has received a standing ovation from many.