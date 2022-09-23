Ghana’s 'Tsutsuɛ' film wins 3 awards in Italy

In April 2022, Tsutsuɛ produced by Yemoh Ike became the first film from sub-Saharan Africa to be nominated for the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

The film is expected to travel to some more Oscar-qualifying festivals in the not-too-distant future.

Set in Teshie in Accra, the film explores the livelihood of fisherfolks and tackles the impact of plastic waste on the environment.

It features awesome performances by acting talents; Kirston-Acquah Elisha, David Tontie, Incoom Kwabena Victor, Gabriel Narh Addo otherwise known as MysterGabby and Numo Ablorh.

The Rome Independent Prisma Awards is described as the number one most reviewed film festival in Europe among the nearly three thousand currently running on FilmFreeway.