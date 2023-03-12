Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo’s scuffle began earlier in the week when the former granted Graphic Showbiz an interview accusing the latter of reneging on his promise not to contest in Ayawaso West Wuogon.
I didn't give my blessing to Fred Nuamah to run for Ayawaso West Wuogon - John Dumelo
Tension is brewing between the two candidates running for the office of Ayawaso West Wuogon Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo are accusing one another of betrayal ahead of the upcoming NDC primaries.
According to several tabloid reports, he gave his blessings to the actor cum businessman to run for the office, but the former parliamentary candidate for the constituency, John Dumelo,39, who represented the NDC in the 2020 parliamentary elections in a discussion on UTV's showbiz on Saturday, denied the claims calling the reports “full of lies” and a “stab in the back.”
“This is someone who called me two months ago and told me he has heard I am coming back so he will support my bid and now he is saying I gave my blessing. When did I give my blessings to him,”
“Does he think politics is a joke? Does he think we are joking around? can he stand the NPP? I was able to match up to the ruling party boot for boot in 2020. Can he??,” he quizzed.
The actor has however said he felt betrayed by his best man and did not consider him a friend anymore despite knowing him for 20 years.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh