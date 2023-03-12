I didn't give my blessing to Fred Nuamah to run for Ayawaso West Wuogon - John Dumelo

According to several tabloid reports, he gave his blessings to the actor cum businessman to run for the office, but the former parliamentary candidate for the constituency, John Dumelo,39, who represented the NDC in the 2020 parliamentary elections in a discussion on UTV's showbiz on Saturday, denied the claims calling the reports “full of lies” and a “stab in the back.”

“This is someone who called me two months ago and told me he has heard I am coming back so he will support my bid and now he is saying I gave my blessing. When did I give my blessings to him,”

“Does he think politics is a joke? Does he think we are joking around? can he stand the NPP? I was able to match up to the ruling party boot for boot in 2020. Can he??,” he quizzed.