The void created by McCauley's departure resonated not only with devoted fans but also with fellow actors who had shared the stage and countless cherished memories with him. In a heartfelt tribute to celebrate his life and enduring contributions to the Ghanaian entertainment industry, the iconic cast of 'Things We Do For Love' reunited in a poignant gathering.
Jackie Appiah and other 'Things We Do For Love' stars pay heartfelt tribute to Vincent MacCauley
The film industry recently witnessed a touching moment as the esteemed cast of "Things We Do For Love" came together to honor their dear colleague, Vincent "Max" McCauley.
Adjetey Anang, a celebrated actor, captured the emotional reunion and shared a video on Instagram, providing a glimpse into the heartfelt moments shared among the cast members.
The gathering served as a platform for the stars to reminisce about their time working with McCauley and to collectively express their gratitude for the positive impact he had on their lives and the industry.
“Some cast of #thingswedoforlove reunites to bid Vincent “Max” farewell as we celebrate & thank God for his life.”Marcia, Enyonam, Kofi Nsiah, High priest, Killer, Lorenzo, Aluta, Shaker with Unco Victor(Yellow Cece)” He wrote
McCauley's portrayal of Max had left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers, making his passing on January 15, 2024, after bravely battling a brain tumor, a deeply felt loss.
