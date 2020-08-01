Bishop Obinim, the Founder and General Overseer of the International God’s Way Church and other pastors have been labelled as fake 'men of God' by outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

The MP on his TV Net 2 flagship show dubbed the 'Seat Show' serialised an expose’ on Bishop Obinim and other pastors to strip them naked.

Maame Dokono in an interview has added her voice to it saying he would have taken pastors who have allegedly been labelled as fake pastors on.

“If I have what …looking at what Obinim and others are doing, I would have taken him on”, she confidently said in an interview on TV XYZ on the show “The Legend”.

She claims, these fake pastors need to be exposed.

Maame Dokono on the shows recounted one of her encounter with a lady who claimed a pastor placed a snake in her private part but they later found out it was a rug that the pastor kept there.

Maame Dokono in her interview refused to mention names of other fake pastors for the fear of being beating up.