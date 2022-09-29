RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

People misunderstood how we spoke as GenZs - Sheggz reacts to being abusive with Bella

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The reality star hinted on beginning therapy presumably from the backlash from angry fans.

Sheggz Olusemo {Instagram/sheggzolusemo]
Sheggz Olusemo {Instagram/sheggzolusemo]

Newly evicted Level Up housemate Sheggz is speaking up about his behaviour with Bella during his time in the house.

In a clip currently making the rounds from the Elozonam headlined Showmax vodcast on the reality show, Sheggz stated that the backlash stemmed from people misunderstanding his "GenZ inspired" communication style.

"I think perspective is an amazing thing. I feel like people felt like it was cool to label me. First and foremost, when I am speaking to my boys in the 2022 era, GenZ, Millennial, however you want to put it, I feel like at times you would be like "Guy you are no serious, you are sick..." For me that's how we speak," said Sheggz in his response to a query about calling Bella.

Watch the clip:

Sheggz further stated how a rumour about him abusing his ex-girlfriend further pushed the narrative of him exhibiting "toxic" behaviour. The housemate has since denied the reports.

Recall that Sheggz incurred the wrath of views for repeatedly hurling insults at fellow housemate, Bella especially during arguments.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.
