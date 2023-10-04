Ghanaian family makes it to Hollywood with reality show to be aired on Hulu and Disney

Royal Rules of Ohio will focus on the lives of the Agyekum Sisters, Ghanaian descendants living in the USA. Thelma Agyekum, Nana Agyekum, Brenda Agyekum, Akili Bobo Agyekum, and Delali Agyekum are at the centre of this highly anticipated show.

Royal Rules of Ohio: Ghanaian family makes it to Hollywood; Reality Show to be aired on Hulu and Disney + Pulse Ghana

This reality series will offer viewers an intriguing mix of truth, lies, and adventure within the context of a family dynamic. While there are already numerous reality shows on television, “ROYAL RULES OF OHIO” brings a fresh perspective, blending elements of authenticity and extravagance.

The spotlight is firmly on the Agyekum Sisters, who lead lives of opulence as descendants of Ghana’s wealthiest and most influential kingdoms. This show delves into the fascinating world of these sisters, offering a peek into their luxurious lifestyle while also exploring their true selves.

“ROYAL RULES OF OHIO” will not just be about glitz and glamour as viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions as they follow the Agyekum Sisters on their journey through Columbus, Ohio.

This series is a testament to the global appeal of reality television and how it can shed light on the multifaceted lives of individuals from diverse backgrounds.

As the first of its kind, this Ghanaian Reality Show is set to make waves and draw attention not only to the Agyekum Sisters but also to the rich cultural tapestry of Ghana and its diaspora.

The series produced by Studio eOne represents a fusion of cultures and identities. Hence, Behind closed doors, viewers are given a glimpse into the double lives that the sisters are living, which could tarnish their family's noble reputation.

Photos for the series have been trending online ever since the announcement which some movie lovers describe as a proud moment for Ghana. Check out some of the photos below as fans anxiously await the release of the series.

