The controversial actress has been on a low radar for a while after securing a husband in mid-year 2022
Tracy Boakye welcomes third child with baby bump photos
Kumawood actress Tracy Boakye has in a new photo shared online announced the birth of her third child showing a baby bump.
31 years old actress on Monday, March 6 in a post shared the joyous news with her fans about welcoming a baby boy, the photo was accompanied by a caption that reads
"YESU ASUE ME, AN ANSWERED PRAYER. IT'S A BOY. CONGRATULATIONS TO US, MY KING"
Congratulatory messages have so far been pouring in for the actress.
