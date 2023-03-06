ADVERTISEMENT
Tracy Boakye welcomes third child with baby bump photos

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Kumawood actress Tracy Boakye has in a new photo shared online announced the birth of her third child showing a baby bump.

Tracy Boakye Ntimoah
The controversial actress has been on a low radar for a while after securing a husband in mid-year 2022

31 years old actress on Monday, March 6 in a post shared the joyous news with her fans about welcoming a baby boy, the photo was accompanied by a caption that reads

"YESU ASUE ME, AN ANSWERED PRAYER. IT'S A BOY. CONGRATULATIONS TO US, MY KING"

Congratulatory messages have so far been pouring in for the actress.

