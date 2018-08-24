Venus Films Production denies stealing movie

news

One of Ghana's leading moving production, distribution and marketing company, Venus Films has debunked claims made by Nana Kwabena Adu Acheampong that it has allegedly stolen the movie "Perfect Love".

In a press statement penned by the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Alhaji Abdul Salam Mumin, he said he dealt directly with the director and producer, Frank Fifi Gharbin, of the movie, to whom he paid the agreed amount for the right to distribute the movie to the appropriate market using giants like Iroko TV.

According to Mr Salam, the director and producer of the movie begged him to buy the right, he was reluctant in the initial stages but gave in upon persistent pressure mounted on him by Frank.

From the statement released, the production company took the time to explain the dealing that went with Frank.

READ MORE: 5 things Strika’s management revealed about his life after "Beasts of No Nation"

The full statement reads:

Our attention have been drawn to a press release dated 22nd August, 2018 by PERFECT ENTERTAINMENT signed by its C.E.O, One Mr. NANA KWABENA ADU ACHEAMPONG claiming the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of VENUS FILMS PRODUCTION (ALHAJI ABDUL SALAM MUMUNI) had stolen and sold his movie Titled: “PERFECT LOVE”.

We like to state categorically that such a pronouncement is quiet

unfortunate and untrue as such, we would want to state the following;

1. Venus films production and it C.E.O had no direct dealings with Mr. NANA KWABENA ADU ACHEAMPONG and his company, but dealt directly with the Director and Producer of the movie in the person of FRANK FIFI GHARBIN, who presented the said movie title’s master copy on a pen drive sent to VENUS FILMS PRODUCTION.

2. FRANK FIFI GHARBIN begged and granted ALHAJI ABDUL SALAM MUMUNI the consent to help sell the right of two titles (BLACK MONKEY & PERFECT LOVE) to IROKO TV whom ALHAJI ABDUL SALAM MUMUNI is the country representative, off which FRANK FIFI GHARBIN has been duly paid for the movie Title: BLACK MONKEY.

Hence with these facts ALHAJI ABDUL SALAM MUMUNI couldn’t have stolen Mr. NANA KWABENA ADU ACHEAMPONG„s movie for any reason be it of malicious intent. We like to state also that the deliberate attempt of Mr. NANA KWABENA ADU ACHEAMPONG to tarnish the much earned reputation of ALHAJI ABDUL SALAM MUMUNI is highly disingenuous with his statement of theft to a case currently before the Court of Law to quickly make such acquisitions. VENUS FILMS PRODUCTION and our CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER would keep our doors open to everyone who is willing to do Good business with us , as we have done all these years with others in truth and fairness.

Thank you for the attention.

Yours Sincerely

Abdul Salam Mumuni

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Venus Film Production has over the years been celebrated for publishing record-breaking movies like 'The Hunters', 'Bloodline', 'Bachelors' and 'Heart of Men'.