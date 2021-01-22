The innovative concept, which is likely the first of its kind was borne as businesses around the globe battled to survive against the novel coronavirus.

Created by Vanessa Awong Eya'a, a screenwriter and Co-Founder of Renewables in Africa (RiA), the Virtual Colleagues has set the tone for what will become a trend in the coming years or even months.

The experience will not be as impressive as it is but for the cast.

The actors and actresses in this first season of the show have displayed professionalism and great character.

Comprising of purpose-driven young men and women from the continent, they have between then more than 15 years of experience in the industry.

Meet your cast

Brian Angels

Brian Angels

Born and raised in Accra, Ghana, actor Brian Angels isn't new to the screens.

He is known for his role in movies like Beast of No Nation which stars popular Hollywood actor, Idris Elba. He has also featured in The Burial of Kojo and Leila Djansi's Forty and Single.

Kevin Osore

Kevin Osore

Kenyan born, actor Kelvin only realized he could act as a result of the pandemic.

According to him, "before 2020 I never thought I could be an actor until January 2020 when I had an honest discussion with myself."

After quitting his job to pursue a life long dream as an actor, Kelvin started theatre and joined the cast of Virtual Colleagues after the pandemic.

He credits his acting prowess to pure skill as he never attended any acting school.

Winnie

Actress Winnie

Winnie’s acting career started in 2011 when she went to Nigeria and found herself working on both TV and film. Her credits included TV show 'Echoes' and made for television films including ‘The Proposal’, ‘Outcast’, ‘President for a Day’ and ‘Break In’ before landing a cameo role in ‘Gbomo Gbomo Express’ as Ms. Wannabe.

In 2018 she decided to enroll in the Academy of Creative Training in Brighton after the birth of her second daughter to do a 2-year Diploma in Performing. Almost straight after landing the part of Sue in Mike Leigh’s ‘Abigail’s Party’. She is probably the first woman of color to be cast in this role in the United Kingdom.

Now she plays lead ‘June’ in budding African Zoom comedy inspired by clean energy and the pandemic ‘Virtual Colleagues’.

Juliana Anwuli Sydenham

Juliana Anwuli Sydenham

Juliana Anwuli Sydenham is a multifaceted creative based in London. Having worked as an actor, writer, chef, and activist, she believes one's creativity does not have to be limited to one form of expression. Born in Nigeria, Juliana moved to the UK to study Law.

After completing her degree she ran her own pastry business for 7 years before deciding to pursue her life-long dream of becoming an actress in 2018. She trained at the Identity School of Acting (IDSA) and recently finished her studies with IDSA in June 2020.

Since leaving IDSA she has participated in a few short productions including theatre performances of her own written work. She is overjoyed to be working with the crew and cast of virtual colleagues and is excited for the future of the Pan African Virtual series.