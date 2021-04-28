Wendy Shay threatens lawsuit against new Netflix film starring Kalybos, Bismark The Joke (VIDEO)

Despite the hype around how good the film is, it’s been determined by RuffTown Records that the music score was done without consulting them and their signee, Wendy Shay.

Furious Wendy Shay took to her Instagram page to lambast the producers, saying ‘it is a crime to use someone's intellectual property without her consent.’

She further ordered them to do the right thing or face the law.

“So, I watched this movie last night on Netflix and my song, 'All for you' was featured without my consent or that of my management. Producers of the movie 'Slay', it is a crime to use someone's intellectual property without her consent. Kindly do the needful or I will see y'all in court,” she captioned a shot from the film.

The star-studded film that features top African stars and legends like Amanda Dupont, Ramsey Noah, Dawn Thandeka, Enhle Mbali, Fabian Lojede, Lilian Dube, Trevor Gumbi, Tumi Morake, Idris Sultan, Leroy Gopal, Joe Kazadi, and Kabomo Vilakazi and Ghanaian actors, Kalybos and Bismark The Joke was produced by Nigerian actor and director Elvis Chucks.