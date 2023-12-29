Pulse Picks: Here's what Ghana danceTok got up to in 2023

And there have been many TikTok dance trends over TikTok’s comparatively short existence. Many have fizzled out after a few hundred videos, while others have kept on reinventing themselves, with newcomers continuing to make their spin on the dance.

We know that TikTok is a platform of growth, with Gen Z continuing to flock to the platform ahead of anywhere else. And Gen Z, girls, in particular, love to dance. So, expect to see this list continue to grow over time as the next dance challenge arrives on the scene.

As we rap up 2023, here are some popular dace challenges in Ghana that had both TikTokers and non-TikTokers on lock;

ADVERTISEMENT

Terminator dance challenge

King Promise released his first single of the year on May 5th, titled ‘Terminator.’ In this song, King Promise shares his journey in the Ghanaian music scene and discusses both the positive and negative opinions of fans and critics.

‘Terminator’ quickly began trending on social media after King Promise shared a snippet of himself and the famous Ghanaian dancer Dancegodlyod jamming to the song before its official release. Within a few days of its release, ‘Terminator’ reached the number-one spot on TikTok and major streaming platforms such as Boomplay, Spotify, and Apple Music. This success was largely due to the ‘Terminator’ dance challenge, in which other popular celebrities joined, garnering significant attention and generating impressive numbers.

2.“Goodsin (Dance Challenge).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Endurance grand, popular dancer created an infectious dance routine for Olivetheboy's “Goodsin .”

This energetic song ignited dancefloors and spark a viral dance phenomenon.

3.Likor dance challenge by Kidi

KiDi's 'Likor’ featured the legendary ‘One God’, Stonebwoy which gathered a positive feedback had fans are already participating in the dance challenge that accompanies the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dance challenge that comes with ‘Likor’ has garnered attention on social media, with fans showcasing their moves in sync with the song’s beats. KiDi himself posted two videos of the challenge on his Instagram page, one featuring Stonebwoy and the other with the dance instructor, Dancegod Lloyd.

4.Kuami Eugene's Monica dance challenge

5.DJ Vyrusky’s ‘Broken Heart dance challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned disc jockey and record producer, DJ Vyrusky, song titled ‘Broken Heart’ recorded an unprecedented total of over 100k videos on TikTok even before release.

‘Broken Heart’ surprisingly, the snippet went viral in a few days with calls for the song to be released sooner than planned.

Many have attributed the fast penetration of the song on TikTok across countries to the simple dance move in the snippet.