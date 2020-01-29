Lil Win shared his rendition of the viral song “Attaa Adwoa” – originally performed by Internet sensation Bosom P-Yung – with Absa’s logo splashed on it.

Former musician Kwame A-Plus called out Absa in a long Instagram post for using the copyrighted material without paying royalties and further threatened to file a lawsuit.

Bosom P-Yung’s manager told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview that they were not contacted or paid by either Absa or Barclays Bank for the material used in the advertisement, adding that his team will take an appropriate action.

But in a press statement addressed to Pulse.com.gh, Absa Bank distanced itself from the advertisement, adding that Lil Win and his team have been instructed to remove the logo from the video.

Bosom P-Yung (Attaa Adwoa star)

“We wish to distance ourselves from the said video and to state that neither Absa nor Barclays has commissioned anyone to produce or use our logo for such a production,” the statement said.

“We have instructed those involved to, with immediate effect, remove the Absa logo from the video. We have further instructed them to desist from the use of the Absa logo as well as further sharing of the said video,” it added.

The full statement reads:

"Unauthorised use of Absa logo

Our attention has been drawn to a music video with the song "Attaa Adwoa" circulating on social media with the Absa logo.

As we change from Barclays to Absa Bank, we are not only building on the heritage of over 100 years of banking in Ghana, we are also part of one of Africa's top three largest banks, backed by a large capital base and balance sheet - boasting of close to a 100 billion dollars in assets.

As we change from Barclays to Absa Bank, we are not only building on the heritage of over 100 years of banking in Ghana, we are also part of one of Africa’s top three largest banks, backed by a large capital base and balance sheet - boasting of close to a 100 billion dollars in assets.

Our commitment to our customers and Ghana remains stronger than ever. We will continue in our role as a bank to connect the ambitions of our customers, communities and Ghanaians with financial resources, services and opportunities in innovative ways to bring their possibilities to life.”