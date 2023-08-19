ADVERTISEMENT
Afrobeats singer Wizkid loses mother

Grammy award-winning artiste and prolific songwriter, Wizkid, has lost his mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun. She is said to have passed away during the early hours of Friday, August 18, 2023.

Sunday Are, Starboy's manager confirmed, “Mrs Balogun passed away this morning, around 1:30 am in the early hours of Friday."

The late Mrs. Balogun was also the mother of two other children, Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.

Wizkid, born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is yet to react publicly to the death of his mother.

Fans and close associates have taken to social media to console the singer over the loss.

