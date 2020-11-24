Last week, the reggae-dancehall fraternity in Ghana saw a new addition, Amalina. Her powerful vocal, coupled with her unusual entry into the music scene stunned thousands of music lovers in Ghana and drew some hundreds of new fans.

She announced her entry into the music scene last week with her debut single, bearing the name of Ghanaian Arsenal star Thomas Partey. One may think the song is about the transfer record-breaking midfielder but that is not the case.

In the song, Amalina uses creative wordplay and superior rhyming scheme to intertwine Thomas Partey with ganga and coded ghetto jargons and slangs – and the result has people wondering who she is and what she is made of.

Her ability to use variant ghetto slangs for ‘cannabis’ and climaxing with a ‘lighter’ has won her many hearts. She is being lauded for her maturity in lyricism.

“Amalinan girl is fire. David Mawuli who is she....Looks like a new bad gyal about to disturb the airwaves,” Facebook user Abdul Aziz Musah quizzed.

“Thomas Partey” – a mid-tempo dancehall song – has been labelled by many reggae-dancehall lovers as a ‘club banger’.

It seems Ghanaians have welcomed her into the music industry, however, her entry into the scene without her identity has thrown fans into a frenzy. Lots of people are asking who she is, what she is made of, how she looks like and her plans in the music industry.

Her record label JR Music has authored no words since the song was released. It’s unclear their plans and why they are keeping her identity from the public eye.

From the look of things, she may not show her identity now, but rumours suggest that she will soon release a follow-up single after “Thomas Partey” received massive rotation on radio stations in Accra.

For the first-timers, "Thomas Partey" has been embedded below. Stream to listen and judge for yourself, and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.