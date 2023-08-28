My priority is to feed my family, not fill O2 Arena – Amerado

The rapper’s comment comes days after popular Nigerian artiste, Asake, made history by filling up the 20,000-seater O2 Arena.

This achievement by Asake sparked conversations about Ghanaian musicians have done nothing of the sort.

However, according to the ‘Abotr3’ hitmaker, social media trolls and music competition from Nigeria have no major impact on his music career nor his state of mind.

He opined that Ghanaian crooners are very capable of achieving similar feats, especially filling up such events grounds just like their counterparts from other African countries.

However, he noted that this possibility often feels distant due to the lack of internal support that propels talented artists to prominence.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz Program on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Amerado said;

“It’s fine, I’ve watched Asake’s O2 performance and the way he carried himself on stage. It’s nice . What I can do is to just applaud him and continue work harder, strive for the best but I can’t say Asake has filled O2, so Stonebwoy who is hosting shows and going on tours, Stonebwoy is not good. King Promise has the number 1 song on Boomplay, the whole Africa. Are we talking about it enough?”

He continued; ‘I’m struggling to even secure shows to perform, let alone think about filling the O2 Arena. As an artiste, my top most priority is to feed my family and not to fill O2 Arena. Boys are hungry! We can’t even get shows to perform. The shows that were organized in December, how many of them was I billed to perform for me to worry about O2?” he queried.

“In Ghana, even if we organize free shows, check the numbers and compare it with paid shows. They don’t attend. When you host a show abroad, they would rather use the money to attend funeral or wedding because there will be free food, but the same Ghanaians will say a Nigerian has filled O2, so Amerado is not working hard because he is doing a video with his mom to promo his song. If I don’t promo my song, how will I fend for myself?…Let’s support ourselves. We should stay United and push ourselves to the top,” he concluded.