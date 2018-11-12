news

Grammy award-winning singer Angélique Kidjo delivered an awe-inspiring yet teary performance in front of hundreds of world powerful leaders in France on Sunday, November 11.

Angélique was booked for the Armistice Day commemorations held at the Arc De Triomphe in Paris, France in remembrance of the millions of fallen soldiers who gave their lives 100 years ago during World War One.

With powerful leaders like Moroccan King Mohammed VI, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and others present, Angélique Kidjo went into late Togolese singer Bella Bellow’s catalogue and picked her powerful song "Blewu" for the ceremony.

READ MORE: Spartacus actor Peter Mensah buries late father in Ghana (Photos)

She appeared on the stage gabbed in African wear and delivered the Ewe song with her top-notch vocal.

“Today Nov 11th 2018, I sang Bella Bellow's beautiful song "Blewu" to celebrate Peace and the memory of the fallen African soldiers of World War One in front of the leaders of this World under the Arc De Triomphe,” she said in a Facebook post after her performance.

Watch her full performance below.