The Ghanaian singer during an episode of CNN's African Voices hosted by Arit Okpo disclosed that her new upcoming album will be her last music project. " I am working on my last album," she said on the show.

According to Becca, she has other things which will engage her after her last album. "My husband and I are doing so much, we into real estate as well ... I have a logistics company as well," she said.

READ ALSO: Big blow to Ghana’s comedy industry as the king DKB announces his retirement

The 'No One' singer says she is not going to entirely quit music but she is not going to be doing it actively "Music is always going to be there, don't get it wrong. I am always going to be doing music, however, I am not going to be actively recording in the studio at 5 am and all that," she told Arit.

Ghanaian musician, Becca and her Nigerian husband, Dr. Tobi Sanni Daniel are giving us lovely couple goals

Talking about her next album, Becca said it is an all-female thing because she wants to empower women in the music industry because it is not easy. Hear more from her in the video below.