Black Sherif's career is facing a severe demonic attack - Counselor Lutterodt

Speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night, Mr. Lutterodt explained that the current challenges being battled by the Konongo star boy are not normal hence should seek backup from his faith which he believes in.

"The challenges Black Sherif is facing aren't normal, It could be a serious demonic attack on his career. His team does not seem to realize the severity of the issue but those on the other side see what is happening"

"Black Sherif and his team should seek refuge from the faith they believe in, whether in God, Allah, or whichever smaller deity they believe in because his career is under demonic attack"

