ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sherif's career is facing a severe demonic attack - Counselor Lutterodt

Reymond Awusei Johnson

controversial marriage counselor and show pundit Goerge Lutterodt has shared his thoughts on musician Black Sherif's recent saga.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

He believes the artiste is facing demonic challenges in his career.

Recommended articles

Speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night, Mr. Lutterodt explained that the current challenges being battled by the Konongo star boy are not normal hence should seek backup from his faith which he believes in.

"The challenges Black Sherif is facing aren't normal, It could be a serious demonic attack on his career. His team does not seem to realize the severity of the issue but those on the other side see what is happening"

"Black Sherif and his team should seek refuge from the faith they believe in, whether in God, Allah, or whichever smaller deity they believe in because his career is under demonic attack"

ADVERTISEMENT

"Black Sherif was aware of what the contract read and did not go according to it. This issue shouldn't be taken for granted because his battling a demonic attack"

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Underground Musicians: Breaking into the Ghana music scene with a different language

Underground Artistes: Breaking into Ghana music scene with a different language

Pressure mounts on Ghanaian Drill artist for lack of new music in 2023

Pressure mounts on Ghanaian Drill artist for lack of new music in 2023

Fameye

Fameye draws inspiration from critics on 'Not God’ to elevate his music globally

Samini Dagaati

Samini bags degree from GreenHill campus, GIMPA