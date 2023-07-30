He believes the artiste is facing demonic challenges in his career.
Black Sherif's career is facing a severe demonic attack - Counselor Lutterodt
controversial marriage counselor and show pundit Goerge Lutterodt has shared his thoughts on musician Black Sherif's recent saga.
Recommended articles
Speaking on UTV's Showbiz Night, Mr. Lutterodt explained that the current challenges being battled by the Konongo star boy are not normal hence should seek backup from his faith which he believes in.
"The challenges Black Sherif is facing aren't normal, It could be a serious demonic attack on his career. His team does not seem to realize the severity of the issue but those on the other side see what is happening"
"Black Sherif and his team should seek refuge from the faith they believe in, whether in God, Allah, or whichever smaller deity they believe in because his career is under demonic attack"
"Black Sherif was aware of what the contract read and did not go according to it. This issue shouldn't be taken for granted because his battling a demonic attack"
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh