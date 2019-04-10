The two were spotted chilling in Atlanta, Georgia, last week following Medikal’s extravagant shopping.

In a new video shared by Ghanafuo.com, the “Omo Ada” rapper and the “Fall” singer were seen shooting a fresh music video.

The AMG Business label signee was seen performing his verse in front of two luxury cars; Lamborghini and BMW i8.

Davido was seen in a separate scene – a studio set up – performing his verse in the song.

The sound in the video shoot background was, however, muted. Perhaps, to create anticipation among fans.

This collaboration came out of the blue. There was absolutely no clue.

Watch the behind-the-scene of the video shoot below.