Camidoh makes Billboard chart entry with ‘Sugarcane’

Following the huge success of the song, the Grind Don’t Stop Records prodigy teamed up with Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Darkoo alongside Ghanaian singer and Legacy Life Entertainment star, King Promise to discharge the remix to the jam on Friday, April 8, 2022.

‘Sugarcane Remix’ debuted on several music charts across the globe since its release including Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts with its official music video surpassing 30 million views on video sharing and social media platform, YouTube.

Interestingly, almost a year after the official release of the original ‘Sugarcane’ song, the masterpiece has made an entry on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts. ‘Sugarcane’ currently sits at the 40th position on the chart.