Camidoh makes Billboard chart entry with ‘Sugarcane’

Dorcas Agambila

Raving Ghanaian musician, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, better known within the showbiz circles as Camidoh is having a good run with his output, ‘Sugarcane‘.

The multiple award-winning recording and performing artiste on Friday, November 19, 2021, served his listeners and the entire music community with an amazing piece of music captioned; ‘Sugarcane’ featuring music producer, Phantom.

Following the huge success of the song, the Grind Don’t Stop Records prodigy teamed up with Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Darkoo alongside Ghanaian singer and Legacy Life Entertainment star, King Promise to discharge the remix to the jam on Friday, April 8, 2022.

‘Sugarcane Remix’ debuted on several music charts across the globe since its release including Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts with its official music video surpassing 30 million views on video sharing and social media platform, YouTube.

Interestingly, almost a year after the official release of the original ‘Sugarcane’ song, the masterpiece has made an entry on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts. ‘Sugarcane’ currently sits at the 40th position on the chart.

