Video director David Nicol-Sey launches "Luuknow" music reality show
It’s music industry peak season, where the media, music lovers and everyone who matters is waiting to see who fizzles out at the end of the year and which emerging and new acts are expected to ramp up their game and bring more heat to 22 and hopefully, beyond.
For the first time, we’ve been able to get emerging acts in the African music space under one roof – THE HOUSE. The house sessions will be a musical performance show where selected acts will be given a platform to perform their original music.
All acts will benefit from working with LUUKNOW to create engaging, live performance content to expose their brand and works to a new global audience.
This is in a bid to help them develop into household names.
LUUKNOW will work closely with the acts and their management teams to ensure the content created feeds directly into their marketing plan and also to create high value production content for their existing and new fans to discover and learn more about about them.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh