Even though a solo project “Sounds and waves” sees Dayonthetrack Bring on board a new name into the Ghana music production scene. A young producer named Toddi who produced his recent hit ‘Ashawo’ and a genius at what he does, super producer A-swag.

DAYONTHETRACK “Sounds And Waves Compilation” Pulse Ghana

With consistent buzz within a highly competitive industry Dayonthetrack has been holding his own and has been very successful in grasping the attention of many music fans and lovers.

Creating an open verse challenge with his breakout single “Ashawo” which has seen so many artists jump on and has given a lime light to several young artists.

The young superstar seems to be doing the work of an OG shining his bright light on his younger music counterparts.

‘’Sounds and Waves’’ is an Afro-heart project which was originally founded by Dayonthetrack. He explained the genre to be a fine blend of Pop, High-life and Afrobeat with three songs out of the five released earlier this year and the most recent one being released in May.

This project is off to a flying start showing great signs of promise and already amassing almost a million streams on all platforms.

‘’My music is an extension of my spirit ‘Chale’ and I put so much care and thought in making them an enjoyable masterpiece. The only thing I strive for is to change the lives of my listeners, give them a sense of hope and belief in themselves of being capable to achieve great things.

Sounds and Waves is not just a bunch of songs, each song represents a miraculous entity that looks to fight for the weak and strengthen the hopeless” He said when he was asked about what picture he aims to paint with this project.