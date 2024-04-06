Eddie King releases riveting new track 'Evil People' featuring Terry Apala

The track 'Evil People' opens with an infectious rhythm that immediately draws listeners in, setting the stage for King's introspective lyrics.

As the song progresses, King's smooth vocals effortlessly glide over the beats, delivering powerful messages about the prevalence of negativity and deceit in society.

With thought-provoking lyrics, he encouraged listeners to stay vigilant and navigate through life's challenges with resilience and integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Terry Apala's contribution to the track adds another layer of depth and richness.

"Evil People" is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

This latest release further solidifies King's position as one of the most exciting emerging artists in the Afrobeat and Hip-Hop scene, while also showcasing Terry Apala's continued relevance and influence in the music industry.

Watch the video below: