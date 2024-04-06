ADVERTISEMENT
Eddie King releases riveting new track 'Evil People' featuring Terry Apala

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Eddie King, the dynamic and versatile Liberian artist known for his distinctive blend of Afrobeat and hip-hop, has dropped a captivating new single titled 'Evil People,' featuring the renowned Nigerian musician Terry Apala.

Eddie King and Terry Apala

This latest release promises to be a chart-topper, showcasing King's musical prowess and Apala's signature style.

The track 'Evil People' opens with an infectious rhythm that immediately draws listeners in, setting the stage for King's introspective lyrics.

As the song progresses, King's smooth vocals effortlessly glide over the beats, delivering powerful messages about the prevalence of negativity and deceit in society.

With thought-provoking lyrics, he encouraged listeners to stay vigilant and navigate through life's challenges with resilience and integrity.

Eddie King and Terry Apala Pulse Ghana

Terry Apala's contribution to the track adds another layer of depth and richness.

"Evil People" is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

This latest release further solidifies King's position as one of the most exciting emerging artists in the Afrobeat and Hip-Hop scene, while also showcasing Terry Apala's continued relevance and influence in the music industry.

Watch the video below:

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

