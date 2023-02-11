ADVERTISEMENT
God I need a miracle for my brother, Christian Atsu - Shatta Wale cries

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Controversial dancehall artist Shatta Wale is saying a word of prayer for Ghanaian international Christian Atsu who is trapped in the Turkey-Syria earthquake disaster that happened on Monday, February 6.

Devastating news hit the world when an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria with a magnitude of 7.8 killing more than 4,000 people and toppling thousands of buildings across a wide region.

The search is still ongoing to rescue more survivors who are still trapped under the rubble including Ghanaian football star Christain Atsu

In a tweet from the dancehall king hitmaker, he is knee bent crying for a miracle to God to intervene for Ghanaian International star Christain Atsu.

"God please I need your miracle for my brother Christian Atsu 🙏💡"

Meanwhile, earlier it was reported Atsu, who plays for the Turkish club Hatayspor, was rescued from a building “with injuries”.

But a day later his agent later confirmed his whereabouts are unknown.

Partner of Christain Atsu has called for more equipment to aid in the rescue of her husband.

Rupio said that the agent is now in Turkey and attempting to get to the building in Hatay where Atsu is inside.

