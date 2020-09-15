Produced by Francis Kweku Osei of Groove House Studio, the song throws light on the wonders of God, his greatness and kindness upon humanity.

The slow-tempo song with percussion lays bare the influence of God in everyone’s life and the benefits we enjoy without knowing.

“Seasons come and seasons go/You are the same, you never change/You are the God of everything/For you only deserve the highest praise/Heaven and the earth bow to you/Every knee bow before you at the mention of your name/Great God, you are the good God,” Sandra Jaedon opens the soul-soothing song with passion and flair.

The song encourages believers to give God credit for their progress and success.

“Great God” is accompanied by a classy visual directed by one of Ghana’s most sought-after directors, Prince Dovlo.

Watch the full music video below, and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.