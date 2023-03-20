Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Three-time Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage –– currently made up of the trio: Peetah Morgan, Gramps Morgan, and Mr. Mojo Morgan, all the children of late reggae great and Father of A Nation, the Hon. Ras Denroy Morgan has announced their new album titled 'The Homeland'.
Details: The star-studded 21-track album is the group’s first since Denroy Morgan’s passing last year and it's set to ursher in a new era for Morgan Heritage, as they aim to expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond.