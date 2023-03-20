ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Grammy award-winning Reggae group Morgan Heritage features Shatta Wale,Youssou N’Dour, Mádé Kuti, in new album

Adeayo Adebiyi
Morgan Heritage - 'The Homeland'
Morgan Heritage - 'The Homeland'

Details: The star-studded 21-track album is the group’s first since Denroy Morgan’s passing last year and it's set to ursher in a new era for Morgan Heritage, as they aim to expand their global reach from the Caribbean to the African Continent and beyond.

Recommended articles

'The Homeland' pays homage to Morgan Heritage's African roots which they are proud to display. The album includes a number of mouth watering guest contributions from African stars including Nigerian Afrobeat wonder Made Kuti, Senegalese legend, Youssou N’Dour, Ghanaian Dancehall superstars Stonebwoy & Shatta Wale, and Ugandan Grammy-nominated star Eddy Kenzo.

Other guest appearances includes Jamaica superstars Popcaan, Beenie Man, Busy Signal and more.

The album is a project of rebirth for the Morgan brothers, built upon a lineage that has lasted decades and one that will continue to forge forward. Musically, they take the listener on a journey that not only reminds them of days past, but the future ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The Homeland' is set for release on April 21st and in anticipation of its coming, Morgan Heritage has released a new single titled 'Who Deh Like U' featuring Bounty Killer, Cham & Stonebwoy.

PRESAVE 'THE HOMELAND' HERE

STREAM 'Who Deh Like U' HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

VGMA 24th Nominees

Charterhouse unveils 24th VGMA nominees

Black Sherif as he is billed for Pharrell Williams’ 2023 Something in the Water music festival

Big win for Black Sherif as he's billed to perform at 2023 Something in the Water music festival

Chance the Rapper performing in New York.Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for vitaminwater

Chance the Rapper 'carries' Ghana to the world as he raps in Twi in the US (WATCH)

Ink Boy and Sarkodie

You know I need this; Ink Boy laments after Sarkodie’s refusal to feature him in ‘One Million Cedis’ video