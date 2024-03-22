ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are Africa's most popular artists across continent; Burna Boy tops lists

Dorcas Agambila

In 2024, the African music scene continues to thrive with a diverse array of talented artists making waves not only on the continent but also on the global stage.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

From the rhythmic beats to the infectious melodies of African artists, these artists have captivated audiences worldwide with their unique sounds and compelling performances.

Recommended articles

The Afrobeat scene continues to dominate the airwaves, with heavyweights like Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid leading the charge. Davido, known for his infectious hits and charismatic stage presence, remains a powerhouse in the Nigerian music industry.

Here's a breakdown of Africa's most popular artists by location:

United Kingdom:

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Asake

Davido

United States:

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Davido

Europe:

Burna Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

Portugal:

Anselmo Ralph

East Africa:

Diamond Platnumz

France:

ADVERTISEMENT

Fally Ipupa

Burna Boy

Soolking

Caribbean:

Burna Boy

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido

Timaya

West Africa:

Davido

Wizkid

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy

French-Speaking West Africa:

Fally Ipupa

Davido

Wizkid

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy

Ferre Gola

North Africa:

Amr Diab

Tamer Hosny

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohamed Ramadan

Central Africa:

Fally Ipupa

Diamond Platnumz

India:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema

CKay

These artists have successfully captivated audiences across different regions, showcasing the diversity and richness of African music on a global scale.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gyakie and Black Sherif

Gen Zs making buss moves in Ghana's music industry, and 'slaying' in a big way

Nigerian music stars Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy [Instagram/Davido] [Instagram/Wizkidayo] [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram]

Davido, Burna Boy listed as most popular artists in West Africa; Ghanaian artists missing

G-West pours out his heart in new 'People Pleaser' single (LISTEN)

G-West pours out his heart in new 'People Pleaser' single (LISTEN)

7 George Darko songs that he'll always be remembered for

Gone but not forgotten; 7 George Darko songs that he'll always be remembered for