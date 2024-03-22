From the rhythmic beats to the infectious melodies of African artists, these artists have captivated audiences worldwide with their unique sounds and compelling performances.
Here are Africa's most popular artists across continent; Burna Boy tops lists
In 2024, the African music scene continues to thrive with a diverse array of talented artists making waves not only on the continent but also on the global stage.
The Afrobeat scene continues to dominate the airwaves, with heavyweights like Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid leading the charge. Davido, known for his infectious hits and charismatic stage presence, remains a powerhouse in the Nigerian music industry.
Here's a breakdown of Africa's most popular artists by location:
United Kingdom:
Burna Boy
Wizkid
Asake
Davido
United States:
Burna Boy
Wizkid
Davido
Europe:
Burna Boy
Portugal:
Anselmo Ralph
East Africa:
Diamond Platnumz
France:
Fally Ipupa
Burna Boy
Soolking
Caribbean:
Burna Boy
Davido
Timaya
West Africa:
Davido
Wizkid
Burna Boy
French-Speaking West Africa:
Fally Ipupa
Davido
Wizkid
Burna Boy
Ferre Gola
North Africa:
Amr Diab
Tamer Hosny
Mohamed Ramadan
Central Africa:
Fally Ipupa
Diamond Platnumz
India:
Rema
CKay
These artists have successfully captivated audiences across different regions, showcasing the diversity and richness of African music on a global scale.
