BREAKING: Highlife legend AB Crentsil reported dead

"FAREWELL AB CRENSTIL. The original composer and singer of the famous and controversial songs, 'Moses and Atia', AB Crenstil, has died! He had a stint with a lot of bands before joining the Sweet Talks Band with Smart Nkansah and then his own band, Ahenfo. His hit songs, 'Juliana and Obi ba wiase', cannot be forgotten," the post read.

AB Crentsil reported dead Pulse Ghana

The cause of AB Crentsil's death has not been confirmed yet but according to reports, the veteran singer had been sick for some time now. Myriad of tributes have since been pouring in for the late composer.

"Oh Bottom power shegee RIP may you rest well in the bossom of the father. Amen," a facebook user wrote, another said "Sad, he has paid his dues, he should go and meet the real Moses, may his gentle soul rest in peace".

Wikipedia profiles Alfred Benjamin Crentsil Jr to have been born in Prestea, Gold Coast (present-day Ghana), to the late Alfred Benjamin Crentsil Sr and Esi Yaaba in 1943.

He was always known as AB Junior until his father died in 1984 when he assumed the AB Crentsil name without the junior.

His primary and middle school education was the Takoradi Methodist Primary and Rev Cleveland Middle School respectively. After his middle-school examinations, AB worked as an electrical apprentice under his father, who was Works Superintendent of the technical branch of Ghana Railways at Takoradi.

While in middle school, Crentsil was introduced to the guitar by Mr. Thedoh.