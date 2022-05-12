‘How do I want your attention when your attention no get attention?’ - Lyrical Joe disses Amerado (Watch)

Lyrical Joe and Amerado have been at each other for some time now and many rap lovers expect a reply from the latter quite soon.

Lyrical Joe did not hide his discomfort for losing to Amerado at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards in the Rapper of the Year award category.

In a freestyle he released on social media, Lyrical Joe said he deserved the prize since he was on top of his game during the year in question.

“The opportunity was gold, and you know the field is mine,” he rapped.

Some pundits suggested Amerado deserved his win at the VGMA.

Celebrated media critic, Arnold Asamoah, has said that he was really surprised about “Lyrical Joe winning over Amerado because I felt Amerado this year really worked hard in terms of the rap performance category to win it.”

However, there is a difference between how the best rapper is chosen at the 3Music Awards and the VGMAs.

At 3Music, the award goes to the rapper who excelled throughout the year, whereas at the VGMAs, the rapper whose flow on a “particular” song impresses the academy wins.