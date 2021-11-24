How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to Rocky Dawuni’s Grammy nomination

This is the second Grammy Award nomination for the USA-based Ghanaian Reggae Singer. His 2015-released Branches of the Same Tree album won him a nomination at the 2016 Grammys for Best Reggae Album.

Ghanaians are happy to see Rocky Dawuni bag a nomination and raise the flag of Ghana very highly.

“Congratulations 64th #GRAMMYs Best Global Music Album nominees: @RockyDawuni, Daniel Ho & Friends, @angeliquekidjo, @femiakuti & @madeakuti, and @wizkidayo.” The Grammy Recording Academy said in a tweet on November 23rd, 2921.

Dawuni’s colleague musicians are sending him congratulatory messages on social media.

Rapper Manifest was one of the first people to congratulate Rocky Dawuni via his socials.

“Congrats man like @RockyDawuni”.

Award-winning video director Babs added calls for more positive news.

“CAN WE RATHER PUT THE ENERGY IN SUPPORTING OUR OWN LEGEND ROCKY DAWUNI..........GHANA TWITTER INFLUENCERS GET TO WORK. WE NEED YOU GUYS TO PROMOTE POSITIVE NEWS ONLY. BE NEUTRAL AND STOP NATION NATION MOVEMENT.”

Radio host Kojo Manuel also said, “Rocky Dawuni!

Congratulations on your #Grammys nomination”

CJ Biggerman- “ Rocky Dawuni, the silent killer.”

Kafui Dey “ This album earned @RockyDawuni his 2nd Grammy nomination, this time for Global Music Album. #VoiceOfBunbon #RockyDawuni #GRAMMYs”.

Malik Ofori “ Rocky Dawuni grabs another #GRAMMYs nomination for Ghana 🇬🇭”