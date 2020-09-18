On this note we obviously don’t need a second telling to protect the genre Afrobeat, one way I believe can help protect the longevity of this true property of Africa is to encourage and welcome more recruits and that’s the reason why talents on the come up like Izzy Zick should be supported.

Talking about Izzy Zick, he is a dynamic afrobeats artiste living in Maryland, United States. Coming from a city in Ghana Ghana that raised the likes of Sarkodie, R2bees, Kwesi Arthur and many more Tema to be precise, you can only say Izzy Zick is marked for greatness.

Zick in an interview with flash Africa this year volumed up his style and his plans for the industry. “I Call my style afro fusion simply because it’s a combination of afrobeat what I grew up listening to, fused with RnB and Hip hop that I listen to here in America”... he stated.

The dynamics of his style was perfectly highlighted on his new single titled Mona Lisa which features the Best Hip Hop artiste in Ghana at the moment Medikal.

According to zick he always go for the best because that’s what he stands for, so when the song was done and he wanted a rap verse on it he couldn’t overlook Medikal because he is the best and undoubtedly one of the great hip hop voices in the Ghanaian music industry at the moment.

Having recorded over 20 hits songs and quite a number of features since his entry into the industry it was hard to skip Medikal, zick revealed.

"Mona Lisa" is out on all music streaming platforms.