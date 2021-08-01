RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I have 30 songs to release today if I want to' - CediBoi

Budding Afrobeat and hiphop artist, CediBoi says he’s ready to take on the whole music industry and compete song for song with any artiste who wants to face him.

CediBoi
CediBoi

Speaking in an interview, he said, “making music is easy for me; my problem is how fast I could release all the songs I had recorded during the world’s dark days. It is difficult to sit on all these great songs because I have to time my releases effectively per my label’s plans”, CediBoi said confidently.

Recommended articles

CediBoi has been recording non-stop since the covid-19 pandemic in 2020; he has recorded over 28 songs; and ready to release a song every three-months ahead of the release of his upcoming EP in November 2021” says his manager, Lemaine Hagan.

Cedi and Lemaine Hagan
Cedi and Lemaine Hagan Cedi and Lemaine Hagan Pulse Ghana

CediBoi had to channeled his energy to making music and recording them in the height of the pandemic. He was also sure to acknowledge how he was able to survive the pandemic and life generally, hence the song, God’s Hands”, Lemaine said.

Also known as Edlord Baffour Tonto, the afrobeat and hiphop artiste was formally known as Tomtom. More on his future releases is available on CediBoi’s social media platforms

www.instagram.com

On July 30th , the More Moves Entertainment artiste released God’s Hands, which features F1. God’s Hands is about life’s “hustle, determination, hardwork and success”. It was produced by MoG Beatz for More Moves Entertainment and Showbiz Africa.

God’s Hands is available on all music stores online. Check out its official video below.

CediBoi - God's Hands Ft. F1 (Official Video)

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex