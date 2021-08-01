'I have 30 songs to release today if I want to' - CediBoi

“CediBoi has been recording non-stop since the covid-19 pandemic in 2020; he has recorded over 28 songs; and ready to release a song every three-months ahead of the release of his upcoming EP in November 2021” says his manager, Lemaine Hagan.

Cedi and Lemaine Hagan Pulse Ghana

“CediBoi had to channeled his energy to making music and recording them in the height of the pandemic. He was also sure to acknowledge how he was able to survive the pandemic and life generally, hence the song, God’s Hands”, Lemaine said.

Also known as Edlord Baffour Tonto, the afrobeat and hiphop artiste was formally known as Tomtom. More on his future releases is available on CediBoi’s social media platforms

On July 30th , the More Moves Entertainment artiste released God’s Hands, which features F1. God’s Hands is about life’s “hustle, determination, hardwork and success”. It was produced by MoG Beatz for More Moves Entertainment and Showbiz Africa.