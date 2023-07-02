ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I was broke when my first baby mama got pregnant, but I told her to keep it- Shatta Wale

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has marked his daughter's 13th birthday with an emotional message.

Shatta
Shatta

In a message on social media, Shatta tells how unstable he was at the time financially when his baby mama got pregnant but he suggested she keeps the pregnancy.

Recommended articles

"I Remember when your mother said she was pregnant. I was Damn broke. But something in me said, 'Tell her to keep it"

"Until today, I owe your mum and God will make me pay her back even though we went thru stress to get here. Now she is like a bestie to me. She calls me king. She calls me Daddy. have forgiven her and she has done the same too"

"Even tho we can't be together we have found a way to make you a happy child. Say thank you mummy every day because you have a very sweet mum, caring and respectful...just wait for your special gift when you are 16yrs. Hove you, Charissa NHYIRA Wale."

ADVERTISEMENT

Some netizens have reacted to this, saying could this be a subtle jab to Sarkodie?

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie replies Yvonne Nelson in new 'Try Me' song, calls her out for lying in her book

Camidoh

2023 BET Awards: Camidoh misses out on Best New International Act award to Libianca

Gyakie

Gyakie was distressed by manager’s squabble with AfroNation security – George Britton

Amaarae

'It's reductive' – Amaarae faults Grammys for putting African Music in a single category