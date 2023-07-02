In a message on social media, Shatta tells how unstable he was at the time financially when his baby mama got pregnant but he suggested she keeps the pregnancy.
I was broke when my first baby mama got pregnant, but I told her to keep it- Shatta Wale
Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has marked his daughter's 13th birthday with an emotional message.
"I Remember when your mother said she was pregnant. I was Damn broke. But something in me said, 'Tell her to keep it"
"Until today, I owe your mum and God will make me pay her back even though we went thru stress to get here. Now she is like a bestie to me. She calls me king. She calls me Daddy. have forgiven her and she has done the same too"
"Even tho we can't be together we have found a way to make you a happy child. Say thank you mummy every day because you have a very sweet mum, caring and respectful...just wait for your special gift when you are 16yrs. Hove you, Charissa NHYIRA Wale."
Some netizens have reacted to this, saying could this be a subtle jab to Sarkodie?
