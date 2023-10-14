ADVERTISEMENT
I was disappointed for not winning hitmaker - Kuami Eugene recounts

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian High-life and Afrobeat singer-songwriter, Kuami Eugene recently looked back on his experience with the MTN Hitmaker music platform, expressing his frustration with not winning the top prize during the 2016 edition of the music reality show.

Kuame Eugene
In a TV3 XSpaces conversation, the Ghanaian Rockstar openly shared his disappointment, particularly with himself for finishing as the 2nd runner-up instead of winning or at least securing the second position. He expressed his disappointment not only with the judges but also with the event's organizers, Charterhouse.

Kuami Eugene emphasized that he believed he had all the qualities to be the winner, citing his dedicated efforts in refining his stage performances and viewing it as a significant investment in the competition.

"I was so mad, I wasn't happy with just myself. I was mad at everyone - CharterHouse, the Judges, Okyeame Kwame, Eazzy, and everyone. I felt I did my best. I did everything. I performed and sang well. I felt I'd done so much to deserve the first place. They didn't even give me a second place. I wasn't so happy about the result. I felt I was unfairly treated in a way."

Despite this setback, Kuami Eugene has since become one of Ghana's most accomplished artists, accumulating numerous accolades and recognition over the years.

