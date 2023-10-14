I was disappointed for not winning hitmaker - Kuami Eugene recounts

Kuami Eugene emphasized that he believed he had all the qualities to be the winner, citing his dedicated efforts in refining his stage performances and viewing it as a significant investment in the competition.

"I was so mad, I wasn't happy with just myself. I was mad at everyone - CharterHouse, the Judges, Okyeame Kwame, Eazzy, and everyone. I felt I did my best. I did everything. I performed and sang well. I felt I'd done so much to deserve the first place. They didn't even give me a second place. I wasn't so happy about the result. I felt I was unfairly treated in a way."