ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

"I was one of the fastest sprinters back in Accra High School" - Samini

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Reggae Dancehall musician, Samini, Dagaati has revealed that he was one of the fastest sprinters in Greater Accra during his high school days.

Award-winning artiste, Samini Dagaati
Award-winning artiste, Samini Dagaati

Despite excelling in football, Samini identified athletics as his primary sport from a young age. He mentioned that during his time at Accra High School, he represented his school in short sprint races and consistently achieved top finishes in these races.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Angel FM, he reminisced, "When I was a student, I had a passion for athletics. Those who knew me during my time at Holy Family in Mataheko were aware that I was an athlete. Unfortunately, the Senior High School I attended was new, so I couldn't pursue athletics there."

Samini went on to explain that he frequently participated in 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100 relay races, and he often emerged as one of the top finishers, winning nine out of ten times.

He even made it to the Greater Accra shortlist for the 100-meter race immediately after completing Junior High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samini Dagaati recently bagged a degree in project management from the Greenhill Campus, GIMPA where he also served as the student representative council (SRC) president

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Most viewed songs

The 10 most viewed African songs

Amerado

My priority is to feed my family, not fill O2 Arena – Amerado

Black Sherif and Burna Boy

I wanted to go solo- Black Sherif explains why he only featured Burna Boy on his album

OV

"I was stood up on my wedding day," OV reveals