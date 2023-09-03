Despite excelling in football, Samini identified athletics as his primary sport from a young age. He mentioned that during his time at Accra High School, he represented his school in short sprint races and consistently achieved top finishes in these races.
"I was one of the fastest sprinters back in Accra High School" - Samini
Reggae Dancehall musician, Samini, Dagaati has revealed that he was one of the fastest sprinters in Greater Accra during his high school days.
Speaking on Angel FM, he reminisced, "When I was a student, I had a passion for athletics. Those who knew me during my time at Holy Family in Mataheko were aware that I was an athlete. Unfortunately, the Senior High School I attended was new, so I couldn't pursue athletics there."
Samini went on to explain that he frequently participated in 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100 relay races, and he often emerged as one of the top finishers, winning nine out of ten times.
He even made it to the Greater Accra shortlist for the 100-meter race immediately after completing Junior High School.
Samini Dagaati recently bagged a degree in project management from the Greenhill Campus, GIMPA where he also served as the student representative council (SRC) president
