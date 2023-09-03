"I was one of the fastest sprinters back in Accra High School" - Samini

Speaking on Angel FM, he reminisced, "When I was a student, I had a passion for athletics. Those who knew me during my time at Holy Family in Mataheko were aware that I was an athlete. Unfortunately, the Senior High School I attended was new, so I couldn't pursue athletics there."

Samini went on to explain that he frequently participated in 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100 relay races, and he often emerged as one of the top finishers, winning nine out of ten times.

He even made it to the Greater Accra shortlist for the 100-meter race immediately after completing Junior High School.

