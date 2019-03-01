However, Kumi, once again pledged that he’ll forever remain loyal to Nana Appiah Mensah and his creative arts company because he is really grateful of how Zylofon Media has made his career better.

During an interview on Kwese Tv’s Homerun show, monitored by pulse.com.gh, he said “I feel good or bad we should be there for each other … I’m still with Zylofon, even if it’s broken or whatever, I’ll still have zylofon in my music because I am a product of it”

Ever since the beginning of the scandalous brouhaha surrounding the gold dealership company owned by the Zylofon Boss, Kumi Guitar has been the most vocal among the other Zylofon acts, who keeps talking about his unflinching support to the Menzgold C.E.O whilst the others remain silent.

Sharing his take on the Menzgold saga, the “betweener” singer disclosed that the last time he heard from Nana Appiah was in November 2018 but he is very optimistic that he will come back to settle his clients and Zylofon will rise again.