‘I wish I didn’t follow a fool’ – Ponobiom on his beef with Shata Wale

Ponobiom in an interview indicated that the action of the dancehall act may have been because Shatta was fearful he would steal the show. This is because, according to him, he has a huge fan base in Cape Coast.

However, it was Shatta Wale’s response to a request by Ponobiom that kickstarted the beef between them.

Ponobiom had asked that Shatta should work with him to revive what was described as a dying music industry at the time. Shatta Wale, however, referred to Ponobiom as an underground artist who didn't deserve his hype and time. He, therefore, declined the request in a Twitter post and also said some unsavory things about Ponobiom.

This resulted in Ponobiom releasing the first diss song in their lyrical battle, Noko.

Reacting to the incident years after their battle, Ponobiom in an interview said, ‘I wish I didn’t follow a fool.’

He told Kumasi-based Pure FM’s Hammer Nti that one of his biggest regrets in his career as a musician was to have engaged in a public beef with Shatta Wale. To him, the dancehall act didn’t merit the battle between.