‘I’m not the best, I’m the one’ - Sarkodie brags

In a tweet on Sunday, November 28, 2022, Sarkodie wrote “I'm not the best, I'm the one”.

The “No Fugazy” rapper is the most decorated Ghanaian act with heavy punches and flow.

His claim to be the one has been accepted by many social media users especially the “SarkNatives”. Here are some of the reactions to Sarkodie’s tweet;

Twitter user Kofi Sark replied “ The realest and illest to ever touch de mic bra mic u are de best thing dat have ever happen to Gh music… u will forever remain de highest in de building”.

Yeau Ba- “ The one and only. Sizeless, Rappers rapper, Music’s Musician, Dripper’s dripper, Success’s Success, Wise one’s Wisdom. You are OBIDI”.

Fletcher – “Man is saying there is no competition . You are here asking who is the best Bro Paa”.

In a related development, Sarkodie on November 27, 2021 openly declared that he is the biggest fan of young rapper Kwesi Arthur.

His declaration was counter-attacked by video vixen Efia Odo. She says she will battle Sarkodie to determine who is the biggest fan of Kwesi Arthur.