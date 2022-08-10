Jam Sessions will be a biweekly show with the first episode set to air on Friday, August 19, 2022.
Jam Sessions on Pulse to launch on August 19
Pulse Ghana will launch an acoustic musical performance show, Jam Sessions, which features some of your favourite artistes. The platform focuses on fostering and cementing the bond between artistes and their fans through gripping and breathtaking performances. The music you love on your favourite digital platform, Pulse Ghana.
Through Jam Sessions, you will be entertained by different artistes; from up and coming to superstars in Ghana and on the African continent.
The artistes who will grace Jam Sessions will keep you hooked with different versions of their most popular songs.
Talents in music to expect in opening episodes
Expect thrilling performances from Fameye, Kweku Flick and Bryan The Mensah in the initial episodes of the show. Suzz BlaQ and T'neeya, a Ghanaian-based Cameroonian female singer and songwriter will also have you singing along like never before.
