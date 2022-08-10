Jam Sessions on Pulse to launch on August 19

Through Jam Sessions, you will be entertained by different artistes; from up and coming to superstars in Ghana and on the African continent.

The artistes who will grace Jam Sessions will keep you hooked with different versions of their most popular songs.

Talents in music to expect in opening episodes

Expect thrilling performances from Fameye, Kweku Flick and Bryan The Mensah in the initial episodes of the show. Suzz BlaQ and T'neeya, a Ghanaian-based Cameroonian female singer and songwriter will also have you singing along like never before.