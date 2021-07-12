The song was #1 in Belgium, Romania, Hungary, Holland, South Africa and Switzerland as well as number 1 on US Digital sales and #9 on Canadian Digital Songs. The official music video for the song on YouTube has also clocked more than 420 million streams.

Though the statistics suggest the song raking in income, Nomcebo says she has not even received a cent from the sales. She disclosed this in a statement released on Twitter and revealed that her lawyers are going to take the matter up.

The post has since sparked controversy in South Africa and other countries where the song has been popular.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Master KG and Open Mic, the record label behind the song, have reportedly had an agreement with Nomcebo. However, it appears that the Nomcebo is satisfied with the terms, hence, dragging them online.

A South African radio presenter, Kwenisto, responding her claims, wrote "Am so disappointed in you Nomcebo. Whoever is advicing you is really advising you wrongly. You working so hard to destroy Open Mic. Molamo and Jamela are very good guys and they will never rip you off. You know where they stay. They don't stay on Twitter. You just bringing"

He continued that "I wanted to ignore but these are our artists. We can't allow divisions. Where we can we shud call each other to order. There cud be many options for this to be solved. But we are always resorting to divisions as a way to solve issues".

However, another tweep has shared an official response from Open Mic, stating that Nomcebo has not been paid because she is refusing to sign the agreement.

"Trust me I was defending her until I saw this statement. No one has been paid yet, all because she refuses to sign. She wants more," @joyfield16 tweeted.

Meanwhile according to other reports, the record label has been sidelining Nomcebo and recently hired another singer to sing her verse on the song at a concert in France. It is also claimed that she wrote the song.