Keep your focus on your talent - Delay tells Wendy Shay

TV and Radio personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso popularly known as Delay has sent a word of advise to Wendy Shay.

The young female artiste signed to RuffTown Records has been in the news recently for various reasons and majority being trolls via the internet.

Delay has been a recipient of such trolls and shares a word of advice on her TV show, The Delay Show. Preceding her message, she made mention of scenarios whereby people talk made it a point to always find fault with whatever Wendy Shay wears or does in her music life.

"Unless you are not ready for this music business, but if you want to go for the long haul you need to understand is that when Ghanaians accept you easily for doing nothing, you lose your fame and worth quickly. I have observed you are talented and every output you bring shows it a lot.

Focus on it and keep doing you, in the end, you remain bigger and better than those who followed they hype", she said.

Wendy Shay has released a new single titled "Astalavista" and this song is trending all over.