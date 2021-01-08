The visuals for this latest effort was directed by M. Abdul Majeed for Alikoto Music Consult.

This audiovisual of ‘Aboa Bi’ depicts a tragic story of betrayal and envy between two friends.

“I’m mostly inspired by the daily hustle of life. This record is a message to anyone who is navigating life to stay in their lane and depend on God instead of friends.”

After honing his unique sound over recent years, he is now preparing to release his yet to be titled debut EP, which underlines the changes and experiences he has been through in life.

‘Aboa Bi’ produced by Snowwie is a combination of inspirational and reflective lyrics, punctuated throughout with elements of highlife, Afro-pop, and R&B.

Watch ‘Aboa Bi’ below;