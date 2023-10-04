Kuami Eugene hints on legal battle with Mr Drew over 'Case'

According to Kuami Eugene, he has written the song for Mr Drew but he has not received due credit or royalties for it.

"I do have a problem with someone now, they think because I let things go easily, they think I'm soft. They feel that even though they don't pay me my royalties, I wouldn't mind," he said.

Detailing his concern, Kuami Eugene explained that he had composed the entire hook of the hit song from start to finish and had informed Mr Drew about his contribution, yet, he did not respond to his messages to his surprise.

According to Kuami Eugene, the song was released without his involvement.

Further expressing his concern without mentioning any specific name, Kuami Eugene said he had taken the matter to his lawyer. "I've actually sent it to my lawyer. If my lawyer finishes the conversation with him, it will come out," he said.

Kuami Eugene further cited several instances where he did not receive any royalties for his contributions to big hits.

“I can tell you, there are many big hits in the country that many people made money from, but I didn't even get 1 Cedi from them. All of them know, and it's not fair,” he said.

