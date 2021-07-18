Kumerican artistes are not united - D Black

“The Kumerican guys are doing great,” he observed, “but I think they are a little bit divided,” he said.

ece-auto-gen

The rapper during and an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Entertainment360 on Saturday, July 17, explained that for acts to survive in any creative industry, they need support from their colleagues as well.

Identifying the disunity among the Kumerican acts, he said “I see Yaw Tog somewhere, Kofi Jamar on the other side, Asakaa boys doing their own thing". D-Black who is currently promoting his ‘Loyalty’ album, emphasized that they need to unite.

BI Africa

“I feel they need to come together and pursue a common agenda. Music is such that, you will not be on top forever. So, as a brother’s shine goes down, he gets featured on a big song on a particular moment to lift him,” he said.

Yaw Tog, a teenage rapper from Kumerica [Kumasi], shot into the limelight in2020. He wasn't known until U.K. Twitter blew him up in late 2020 after releasing his breakthrough single, “Sore”, featuring O`kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bahd. Yaw Tog, O`kenneth, City Boy, Reggie and Jay Bahd were collectively known as Asakaa Boys.

Asakaa Boys Pulse Ghana

However, he later broke up with the Asakaa Boys after refusing to sign a label deal with them. According to pulse.com.gh's Entertainment news editor-in-chief, "all he [Yaw] wanted was to go solo after his boys bolstered his rise to prominence".

The teenage rapper sparked beef rumours with the Asakaa Boys when he deleted their verses on the remix of “Sore” featuring U.K-born Ghanaian rapper Stormzy and Tema-based rapper Kwesi Arthur.

“I didn’t sign their [Asakaa Boys] record label deal and it came out from them since I didn’t sign their deal. They can’t work with me again and things started from [deletion] of my verses and stuff they did together,” Yaw Tog said in a now-deleted tweet.

Since then, things never look good between them and they have been throwing subliminal shots at each, either in their songs, social media or during interviews.