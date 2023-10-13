Kwame Yesu releases 'Last Supper' EP; musical feast of skill and versatility

Kwame Yesu Pulse Ghana

The EP's title is a clever wordplay on Kwame Yesu's name, a nod to his Christian faith,and a prelude to the remarkable journey ahead in his musical career.

"The Last Supper" offers a diverse musical experience, blending different genres like Hip-Hop, Drill-infused vibes, a reggae fusion, and trap elements seamlessly.

Stream Kwame Yesu’s The Last Supper here:https://vyd.co/Thelastsupper

For those who appreciate thematic cohesion in a musical project, "The Last Supper" is a delight. Each track transitions seamlessly into the next, highlighted by the right effects, interludes, and sound bites. Listening to the EP feels like being seated at the table, an honored guest at Kwame Yesu's "The Last Supper".

Kwame Yesu's recent signing to MIMLife Records hints at the incredible potential he brings to the music scene. Fans can look forward to the "The Last Supper" with Yesu a show this November, where Kwame Yesu will undoubtedly bring the magic of his new tracks to life.

