The project which is scheduled for release on the 19th of February, 2021 already has fans anticipating in earnest.

To lay the carpet for the blockbuster project, the duo has premiered the first official single off the project titled ‘Understand’’ with an accompanying music video directed by Kunai Lester.

“Understand” is classic Kwamz & Flava - a sonic pump that gets you moving your feet ready to bust some dance moves from the very sound of the beat.

Known for their penchant to initiate viral novel dance styles through their music, the visuals for ‘Understand’ reaffirms this unique ability.

The ‘Understand’ music video is an artistic paradise featuring captivating hues and visual effects, impressive choreography and a generally brilliant display of urban culture.

If “Understand” is the prelude of what is to come on ‘’Vibes for Days’’ then we certainly cannot wait for the project.