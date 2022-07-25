Carving his own path in hip-hop, the dynamic mix of hard-hitting back beats and warm afro-infused melodies that have become synonymous with Kwesi’s name, soak this latest release in a feel-good energy.
Kwesi Arthur and Kofi Mole give fans more with sunshine-infused new track “Nirvana”
Breakthrough Ghanian rapper Kwesi Arthur returns with the sunshine-infused new track “Nirvana” featuring Kofi Mole.
Following on from his recent well-received debut album Son Of Jacob, Kwesi’s natural talent for music making has re-invigorated the genre, taking accented soundscapes and masterfully incorporating them into a new, fresh style of melodic rap.
Releasing infectious multi-lingual music, sang in Twi and English, “Nirvana” proudly projects Kwesi’s cultural pride alongside a sense of empowerment and determination to overcome. With an assist from fellow Ghanian trendsetter Kofi Mole, Kwesi continues to produce the meditative yet swaggering stand-out form he is quickly becoming renowned for - a sound that is seeing him ascend to rising heights in the genre.
Kwesi’s multi-dimensional grasp of genres and worlds has seen him sell out shows in London and New York, gaining critical attention across the likes of i-D and NEW WAVE MAGAZINE to THE NEW YORKER all proclaiming Kwesi as one of Ghana’s most important and resonant new voices.
Added to a fashion profile that’s already seen collaborations with the VOGUE-featured Ghanaian label Atto Tetteh, the young artist from Tema is balancing huge global expectation with the kind of humility and panache that continues to define his legacy, as the young star's sprawling fanbase (1.5M+ IG) sees Kwesi marked as one of the brightest talents from the new generation of artists coming out of African continent right now.
