Kwesi Arthur and Kofi Mole give fans more with sunshine-infused new track “Nirvana”

Following on from his recent well-received debut album Son Of Jacob, Kwesi’s natural talent for music making has re-invigorated the genre, taking accented soundscapes and masterfully incorporating them into a new, fresh style of melodic rap.

Releasing infectious multi-lingual music, sang in Twi and English, “Nirvana” proudly projects Kwesi’s cultural pride alongside a sense of empowerment and determination to overcome. With an assist from fellow Ghanian trendsetter Kofi Mole, Kwesi continues to produce the meditative yet swaggering stand-out form he is quickly becoming renowned for - a sound that is seeing him ascend to rising heights in the genre.

Kwesi’s multi-dimensional grasp of genres and worlds has seen him sell out shows in London and New York, gaining critical attention across the likes of i-D and NEW WAVE MAGAZINE to THE NEW YORKER all proclaiming Kwesi as one of Ghana’s most important and resonant new voices.

